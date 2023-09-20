If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published September 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 20, 2023 at 12:32 p.m.
In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien, Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC shall host a live auction of the following units on or after 9/30/23:
Location: 2211 Main St. Colchester, VT
Steve Lefkovitz, units #511,#803, #804 & #784: household good
John Campbell, unit #652: household goods
Location: 78 Lincoln St. Essex Jct, VT
Valentino Anderson, unit #134: household goods
Auction pre-registration is required, email [email protected] to register.
