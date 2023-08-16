Hazardous Waste Storage Facility Permit Notice Of Public Comment Period And Informational Hearing 

Published August 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
SUMMARY: The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has prepared a draft permit renewal for a hazardous waste storage facility, owned and operated by University of University of Vermont and State Agricultural College (UVM), located at 667 Spear Street, Burlington. The facility is owned by UVM and has been operated as a hazardous waste storage facility since June 12, 1991.
The DEC has reviewed the permit application submitted by UVM and determined that no adverse impact on human health and the environment will result from hazardous waste storage operations conducted at the UVM facility if the requirements of the Vermont Hazardous Waste Management Regulations and the draft permit are followed.
PUBLIC COMMENTS: Any interested person may submit written or oral comments on the draft permit. Copies of the draft permit and supporting documentation are available for public review and comment; please find them on the DEC website or contact the Waste Management and Prevention Division of DEC to request a paper copy or to make an appointment to review the draft permit at the Permitting Agency's office in Montpelier.
https://dec.vermont.gov/waste-management/hazardous/permit-facilities
Written comments on the draft permit can be submitted to the DEC through September 28, 2023.
PUBLIC HEARING: A public hearing will be held on September 21, 2023 at 5 pm at the Waterman Building, Room 338, 85 S Prospect Street, University of Vermont Campus, Burlington, Vermont. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the basis and content of the draft permit. All comments received during the public hearing will be considered in the preparation of the final facility permit. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities, please contact Michael Nucci at (802) 522-0287 as soon as possible.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: All public comments, requests for copies of the draft permit and questions should be directed to:
Michael Nucci, Permit Administrator
Waste Management & Prevention Division
1 National Life Drive, Davis 1
Montpelier Vermont 05620-3704
802-522-0287
