Health Resources and Services Administration Notice To The Public Of Finding Of No Significant Impact For the UVM Doctoral Occupational Therapy Program 

Published July 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, the Council on Environmental Quality regulations for implementing NEPA (40 CFR Parts 1500 through 1508) and the HHS General Administration Manual Part 30 Environmental Protection (February 25, 2000), HRSA has determined that the UVM Doctoral Occupational Therapy Program proposed by the
University of Vermont & State Agricultural College (UVM) will have no significant adverse impact on the quality of the human environment. As a result of this FONSI, an Environmental Impact Statement will not be prepared.
The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provides discretionary grant and cooperative agreement awards to support health centers expand their capacity to provide primary and preventive health care services to medically underserved populations nationwide.
The University of Vermont & State Agricultural College (UVM) in Burlington, VT has applied for HRSA grant funding. The applicant proposes to use grant funds to do renovations to UVM Living/Learning Building C (located at 633 Main Street, Burlington) and Rowell Hall (located at 106 Carrigan Drive), including an outdoor lab and ADA parking & access improvements. This project will enable UVM to develop an Occupational Therapy Doctoral (OTD) program within the Department of Rehabilitation and Movement Sciences in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. The proposed work will result in approximately 39,000 square feet of ground disturbance. The applicant has submitted an Environmental Assessment (EA) that documents impacts of the proposed action. This EA is incorporated by reference into this FONSI.
Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Assessment for this project, which is on file at the following address for public examination upon request between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Planning, Design & Construction (PDC)
University of Vermont
31 Spear Street Suite 10
Burlington, VT 05401
Attn: Lani Ravin
Phone: (802) 656-3208
Email: [email protected]
No further environmental review of this project is proposed prior to final approval from HRSA.
Public Comments
Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on these projects may submit written comments to the University of Vermont, Planning, Design & Construction, Attn: Lani Ravin, Associate Planner, at the above referenced address.
HRSA will consider all comments received within 15 days of this "Notice" prior to final approval from HRSA.
find, follow, fan us: