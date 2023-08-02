Hearing 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published August 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 2, 2023 at 10:05 a.m.
Application 4C1140-4 from Hinesburg Center, LLC, 32 Seymour Street, Williston, VT 05495, David F Lyman Revocable Trust, 368 Read Lane West, St. Albans, VT 05478, and Creekside Investments LLC c/o Brett Grabowski, 32 Seymour Street, Williston, VT 05495 was received on June 22, 2023, and deemed complete on July 19, 2023. The project is generally described as the creation of 21 new lots (22 lots total) and the construction of 73 new homes (15 single-family, two 9-unit buildings, one 6-unit building, one 34-unit building), 14,500 square feet of non-residential space (office, retail, light industrial) in three buildings, and greenspace, known at Hinesburg Center Phase II. The project is located at Farmall Drive in Hinesburg, Vermont.
A public hearing is scheduled for August 23, 2023, at 9:00AM at the Hinesburg Town Lower Level Conference Room, located at 10632 VT Route 116 Hinesburg, VT 05461. A site visit will be held before the hearing at 8:00AM at the site. Directions to the site: Please meet at the intersection of Farmall Dr and Kailey's Way in Hinesburg. Please park on Kailey's Way and in the nearby HC1 parking lot.
This application can be viewed on the public Act 250 Database online (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1140-4). To request party status, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected].
If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in the public hearing), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information, contact Kaitlin Hayes, District Coordinator before the hearing date at the address or telephone number below.
Dated July 26, 2023
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
