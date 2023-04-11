Help Seven Days Report on Rural Vermont 

In June 2022, with help from national service program Report for America, Seven Days added a reporter to our news team: Rachel Hellman. Her beat? Vermont's small, rural towns. Since she was hired, Rachel has written more than 60 stories in 52 of them.
We’re excited to announce that Rachel is staying for another year at Seven Days — and we need your help to fund her reporting!
In 2022, Report for America paid for half of Rachel's salary; donations from Vermont Coffee founder Paul Ralston and another local donor offset the rest. This year, Report for America covers a smaller percentage of the cost of employing Rachel. Once again, it’s up to Seven Days to raise the rest — a larger amount.
Our generous donors from last year have agreed to match the first $10,000 in contributions. If you appreciate Hellman’s reporting and want to support it, please consider making a one-time, tax-deductible donation to our spring campaign by May 12.
Please note: Unlike Super Reader contributions, which go directly to Seven Days, these funds are collected by Report for America and its nonprofit parent, the GroundTruth Project, which means they are 100 percent tax-deductible.
click to enlarge
Reader Praise for Rachel's Work
"I just read your article on us 'older folks' and the housing issues we face. You did a fine job capturing the dilemma faced by our generation and how that impacts others. Keep up the great work… You are one of the reasons I love supporting Seven Days!"
— Joe Heyer, Colchester
"Because you took the time to thoughtfully interview so many of the folks involved, you truly captured the essence of the effort and our community. I am so appreciative of your diligence in getting the facts correct. Your work is a testament to what journalism should be and it is wonderful to know that Seven Days allows you the time and space to tell a story in a proper, well-developed way."
— Eric Friedman, Moretown
"Thanks so much for your beautiful coverage! I think it will really help to raise the Spirit in Plainfield. You covered all the right questions. May your piece stimulate the search for the way through this crisis! May it inspire people willing to help financially, even! Your coverage definitely plants a seed."
find, follow, fan us: