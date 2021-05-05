Himalayan Kitchen and Bar Brings Broad Nepali-Indian Menu to Shelburne 

click to enlarge Melissa Pasanen

Rup Mizar (left) and Neema Tamang of Himalayan Kitchen and Bar

Adding to the recent proliferation of Himalayan and Nepali restaurants in Chittenden County, Rup Mizar and Neema Tamang have opened Himalayan Kitchen and Bar at 3182 Shelburne Road in Shelburne. Most recently occupied by Bella Luna, the space is best known as the longtime home of Italian restaurant Buono Appetito.

The co-owners are originally from Bhutan but came to Vermont after spending years in refugee camps in Nepal, according to Ranjita Mizar, Rup's daughter, who added that her father is a former co-owner of Friend's Nepali in Winooski. Tamang also owns a gas station and convenience store on Riverside Avenue in Burlington.

Ranjita said the location appealed to her father and his business partner because "there is no Nepali restaurant around this area," referring to the towns immediately south of Burlington. The spacious restaurant with a bar was another draw, she added.

Representing the blended cuisine of the Himalayan region, the broad menu includes traditional Nepali dumplings known as momos, Indian-style curries and Asian-influenced noodle dishes. It also has a small section of Vietnamese dishes, something that sold well at Friend's Nepali during her father's time there, Ranjita noted. "Our chef cooks all kinds of dishes," she said.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner, dine-in or takeout, with delivery available through third-party services. More info is available on Facebook.