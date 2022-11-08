Balint Makes History As First Woman Elected to Congress From Vermont 

Around 10 p.m. on election night, Balint took the podium to declare her victory to hundreds of Democratic supporters who had assembled at Hula in Burlington. Her triumphant message had an undercurrent of darkness, a recognition of the deeply polarized climate in which she'll begin her term as Vermont's first congresswoman.



In Washington, D.C., Balint told reporters, she believes she can bridge political divides by appealing to the better instincts of Republicans who have rejected Trumpism.



"What I know is people are people," Balint said. "As I talk to my soon-to-be colleagues in the House, they say that the Republicans, the backbenchers, they know what's going on. They don't like it. And they don't know how to have the courage to stand up and do something differently."



Meeting Vermonters during her campaign, she told her supporters, restored her faith in the possibility of a more humane politics.



"We believed that we could reject cynicism and run a grassroots movement that could be fierce and joyful," she said. "I know that Vermonters believe that politics can be different."



Balint, the first openly gay person elected to represent Vermont in Washington, said that people told her during her campaign that she wouldn't succeed in her bid for office as an out lesbian.



"I am so proud that we didn't listen to people who said an openly gay woman could not run statewide and build a broad coalition, and we did," she said. "So I think we can be a beacon of hope in the nation that we can move beyond this horrible, horrible cultural war we're having right now."

With 239 of 283 districts reporting, Balint led Madden by a margin of 60 percent to 27 percent. In Washington, D.C., Balint told reporters, she believes she can bridge political divides by appealing to the better instincts of Republicans who have rejected Trumpism."What I know is people are people," Balint said. "As I talk to my soon-to-be colleagues in the House, they say that the Republicans, the backbenchers, they know what's going on. They don't like it. And they don't know how to have the courage to stand up and do something differently."Meeting Vermonters during her campaign, she told her supporters, restored her faith in the possibility of a more humane politics."We believed that we could reject cynicism and run a grassroots movement that could be fierce and joyful," she said. "I know that Vermonters believe that politics can be different."With 239 of 283 districts reporting, Balint led Madden by a margin of 60 percent to 27 percent.

click to enlarge James Buck

Sen.-elect Peter Welch (D-Vt.)

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), who has served as Vermont’s sole delegate in the House since 2007, easily won his bid for the seat held by retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.). The Associated Press called the race for Welch at 7 p.m. — exactly when the polls closed.



He defeated Gerald Malloy, a Trump-endorsed Republican and first-time candidate.



Leahy, wife Marcelle, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and his wife, Jane O'Meara Sanders, were among those on hand to listen.





Leahy offered a few remarks to congratulate his newly elected successor, while Sanders took the stage to denounce billionaires, the greed of the fossil fuel industry and the lack of affordable healthcare.





In his speech, Welch

addressed the significance of this election in ensuring the survival of democracy and highlighted Vermont's history of fighting for justice.

For the first time in Vermont’s history, voters have elected a woman to Congress. Democrat Becca Balint, a state senator, cruised to victory on Tuesday night over Liam Madden, a self-proclaimed independent who ran as a Republican.It was a successful night for the Dems. At Hula, retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and wife Marcelle made an appearance, as did U.S Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).In Vermont's other congressional race,