Hoax School Shooting Calls Target 21 Vermont Campuses 

Education Secretary Dan French





Such false reports are a crime; state law enforcement, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are investigating the incidents. Other states, including Swatting is a term that refers to "the false reporting of an ongoing emergency or threat of violence intended to prompt an immediate and/or large response from law enforcement and other first responders," Morrison said.Such false reports are a crime; state law enforcement, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are investigating the incidents. Other states, including Maine and New Hampshire , have experienced similar swatting events in recent months.





"If the assumption that these are swatting calls is true, this is terrorism, to evoke fear and chaos in a community," Morrison said.

Even schools not targeted may be taking extra emergency precautions on Wednesday, Education Secretary Dan French said.

Twenty of the calls, which started at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, came in to local police dispatch centers, while one went to a town clerk's office. The messages were similar in their content and possibly robocalls, Morrison said. At least one specified that two students had been shot, while others said there was a shooting or active shooter in the school.Even schools not targeted may be taking extra emergency precautions on Wednesday, Education Secretary Dan French said.





Missisquoi Valley Union High School in Swanton

Enosburg Falls High School

North County Union Junior High School in Derby

North Country Union High School in Newport

Essex High School

Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington

Colchester High School

Montpelier High School

Otter Valley Union High School in Brandon

Arlington Memorial High School

Brattleboro High School

Christ the King School in Rutland

Fair Haven Union High School

United Christian Academy in Newport

Newport City Elementary School

Grace Christian School in Bennington

St. Albans City Elementary School

Milton High School

Randolph Union High School

Middlebury Union High School and

Alburgh Community Education Center Schools targeted included:

Law enforcement descended on 21 schools across Vermont on Wednesday morning after a spate of hoax calls reporting shootings on campus. State officials described the unnerving incidents as a widespread "swatting" event.In all cases, law enforcement determined that the schools were safe and no violence had taken place, Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said at a midday press conference. Given that only about 10 percent of schools in the state had received threats, she said, it was likely that the calls would continue.Rob Evans, the state's school safety liaison, said the incidents create anxiety within schools and also divert critical emergency resources. Even if reports of school shootings turn out to be false, they "have a variety of unintended mental health consequences" for school staff, students and parents, Evans said. Agency of Education officials said local schools would work to support students in dealing with fear and stress caused by Wednesday's events."We need to try to put a stop to this in any way possible," Gov. Phil Scott said. "This shouldn't be normalized. That's why we take every single threat seriously, like it's the real thing, because once it gets normalized, things happen.""We're all together in this," he added, "and when it comes to our kids and our schools, we'll do whatever we need to do to protect them and keep them safe."