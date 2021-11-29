Home on the Range: Adam Monette's Challah Rolls 

In the mixing bowl of a stand mixer, place the yeast, water, sugar, egg yolks, honey, oil, flour and salt, in that order.



Using a dough hook, mix on lowest speed for 2 to 3 minutes until the dough comes together. It will be tacky and sticky.



Increase mixer speed up one notch and mix for 7 minutes until the dough is shiny and smooth. The goal is to develop strong gluten. To check, wet your hands and pinch off a piece of dough. Stretch it, holding it up to the light and you should see a webbed network of gluten strands.



Cover the mixing bowl with a clean towel and put the dough in a warm, draft-free spot for about an hour. (It will look like not much has happened during this time, but do not fret!)



Line 2 or 3 baking sheets with parchment or nonstick baking mats. Use a scale to measure out 60-gram portions of dough for each dinner roll and place them on the baking sheets. (Do not shape them at this point.) If you don't have a scale, divide the dough in half, then half again and so on until you have 24 even portions. Each should be about the size of an egg. Cover loosely with clean towels and let them rest for about 15 minutes.



Turn your oven on to its lowest temperature during the time the dough is resting and then turn it off. Fill a large heatproof bowl with very hot tap water and put it on the floor, or bottom shelf, of the oven.



After the portioned dough has rested, shape the rolls into your final desired shape. This can be as minimal as rolling the balls a little, or arranging them in a parchment-lined baking dish or pan to make pull-apart rolls as pictured. If making individual rolls, give them a 2-inch berth from each other. (Don't fuss too much with them; they'll smooth out as they rise.)



Brush the rolls with egg wash and put them in the warm oven to rise.

