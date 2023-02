Home on the Range: Cocktail Recipes With Linchpin Aperitivo 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Katie Palatucci

The Pallino cocktail made with Linchpin Aperitivo

The Pallino

1 1/2 oz Linchpin Aperitivo

1/2 oz lime juice

tonic water

lime wheel



Add Linchpin Aperitivo and lime juice to a highball glass over ice. Top with tonic water to fill the glass. Garnish with lime wheel.





The Biglietto

click to enlarge COURTESY

The Biglietto cocktail made with Linchpin Aperitivo

1 1/2 oz Linchpin Aperitivo

1 1/2 oz rye whiskey

1/8 oz Luxardo Maraschino liqueur (optional)

1/4 oz Bigallet China China Amer liqueur (optional)

brandied cherries

Build Linchpin Aperitivo and rye whiskey in a glass over ice. For an elevated version, add optional Luxardo Maraschino and Bigallet China China Amer to glass. Garnish with brandied cherries.

Got cocktail questions? Email jbarry@sevendaysvt.com.

Matt Grant has spent the past 20 years mixing up tasty libations at Burlington bars. Now, he's channeling that experience into a booze line of his own, Linchpin Amari Grant's first product, Linchpin Aperitivo, hit the market in mid-January. In the lead-up to launch, he spent a lot of time figuring out what spirits and cocktails the low-proof, citrus-forward sipper plays well with. The answer? Just about everything. sat down with Grant this week to learn about Linchpin, and he was kind enough to offer a couple easy cocktail ideas for the home bartender — no fancy shaking or stirring required.This light, low-alcohol take on a classic gin and tonic appears on the label of every bottle of Linchpin Aperitivo. Grant was mum on his future plans for the Linchpin line, but mentioned that this refreshing combo might make a mean ready-to-drink canned cocktail.Linchpin Aperitivo is on the list at Leunig's Bistro & Café, where Grant has worked since 2008. The Biglietto — Italian for "the ticket" — is his solution to a common customer request: "Just make me something with whiskey.""It's pretty much the easiest Old Fashioned you can make," Grant said.Because Linchpin Aperitivo is low-proof, it makes up for the stirring that typically dilutes a built cocktail. "I tried stirring it to make it a little fancier," Grant said, "but just throw it in the glass. That's how it should be."