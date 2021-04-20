Home on the Range: Ellen Ecker Ogden's Rhubarb Pie With Ginger and Lemon 

Make the piecrust: In a cup or a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup water with several ice cubes and let sit for 5 minutes to completely chill until icy cold. Meanwhile, combine the flour, salt, and sugar in the bowl of a food processor and whir to combine. While pulsing the processor, add the butter to the flour piece by piece until all has been added and is well blended.



With the machine running, slowly pour in 3 tablespoons of the ice water and whir until the dough begins to form a ball. Stop the food processor and remove the dough with your hands, shaping it into a disk. Press it together to gather all the bits and slightly flatten it before wrapping it in wax paper. Refrigerate for an hour or so to chill into a cohesive disk.



When ready to roll out the dough, remove it from the refrigerator, unwrap it, and allow it to sit on a lightly floured surface for about 5 minutes. With a rolling pin and starting from the center, roll the dough out in every direction to make an even 12-inch circle; it should measure an inch or two larger than the pie dish. Fold the dough in half and gently transfer it to a pie dish. Fold and crimp the edges.



Position a rack in the bottom third of the oven and preheat the oven to 375°F.



Chop the rhubarb into 1-inch chunks; you should have about 6 cups. Place it in a large bowl along with the cranberries, dark rum, ginger, lemon zest and juice, and toss to blend. Add the flour, sugar and cinnamon and gently stir to completely blend.



Prepare the topping: In a small bowl, combine the butter, flour, sugar and maple syrup. With a fork, blend the ingredients together thoroughly; it will be a crumbly mixture.

