Home on the Range: Vermont Saffron and Pistachio Shortbread 

Grease the bottom and sides of an 8-inch round cake pan (preferably springform for easier removal) with the extra butter.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, or using an electric handheld mixer, beat the butter with the confectioners' sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Add 1 teaspoon of the saffron water and the cardamom and beat until combined, scraping again as needed.

Add the flour and salt and beat just until dough comes together.

Pat the dough into the prepared pan and refrigerate until firm, about 20 minutes. Preheat the over to 325 degrees.

Score the chilled dough into 8 wedges with a sharp knife and then prick all over with a fork. Brush the surface with the remaining saffron water. Sprinkle the chopped pistachios over the top, if using, followed by the sugar.