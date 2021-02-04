Home on the Range: Vermont's Most Googled Super Bowl Recipe 

I remember pork chow mein as a perfectly good takeout restaurant dish, though it was far from the Super Bowl choice of my household (firmly in the chicken wing camp). But I have never cooked it at home and found little direction in my extensive cookbook collection.I'm afraid I added to the statistical case against us by googling it.Pulling from a few recipes I found on the web, plus one in my 2008 edition of theand another from the back of the China Bowl Select Chinese noodles package, here is what I came up with using local pork and both Napa and red cabbages from our CSA share.One caveat: This is more in the lo mein vein, so-to-speak, as I opted not to deep-fry the noodles as true chow mein requires.Seeking the perfect Vermont nano brew to pair with it, I emailed Reverend Col. Jeff S. Baker II, co-author ofHe recommends pairing it with a high-carbonation wheat beer like Queen City Brewery's hefeweizen.The citrus notes from the German yeast, he explains, will "fold in nicely with the pork, ginger and soy while the snappy bubbles help refresh your palate" between bites.No, it's not your typical Super Bowl meal but, maybe this year, when New England fans are watching their longtime treasured quarterback play for someone else, it's time to mix it up.