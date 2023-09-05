 Hop to It: Events to Seek Out at the South End Art Hop | Art Hop Guide | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 05, 2023 Guides » Art Hop Guide

Hop to It: Events to Seek Out at the South End Art Hop 

By

Published September 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

click to enlarge "HOPE" community painting in progress - COURTESY OF KEVIN DONEGAN
  • Courtesy Of Kevin Donegan
  • "HOPE" community painting in progress

Every Art Hop is different, yet one thing is always true: Wherever you wander in the South End will lead to an artistic adventure. But where to begin? We've rounded up seven events to get you started. Find many more in the South End Arts + Business Association program guide. So many Hoppenings, so little time!

Paint the Town

Local artist Kevin Donegan invites Hoppers to make their mark on a community painting. He pioneered this group concept at Burlington's inaugural Plex Arts Festival in the spring, supplying art materials and a large sign, with a cutout reading "HOPE," to adorn. There were only two rules: "1. You can't fuck it up (so don't take it too seriously), and 2. Nothing is precious (so don't get too attached)." Expect a new cutout word but the same crackling community spirit.

Friday, September 8, 6-9 p.m., at new new art studio, 4 Howard St.

Pretty in Pink

click to enlarge Fantastic Flamingo Fairy - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Fantastic Flamingo Fairy

Last year, Bluebird Fairies artist Emily Anderson took a large pink flamingo float out on the lake, and it promptly popped. Not to be deflated herself, Anderson used her grandmother's floor loom to weave the pink plastic, along with other fibers, into a merry textile creature stuffed with sheep fleece. After soliciting name suggestions from the public, she'll host a Naming Ceremony for a Very Special Flamingo, complete with a song and celebratory toasts.

Saturday, September 9, 1-1:30 p.m., at Bluebird Fairies, 4A Howard St., 3rd floor.

Fit to Print

click to enlarge Beenanza Cover-All block-print kits - COURTESY OF LAUREN MAZZOTTA
  • Courtesy Of Lauren Mazzotta
  • Beenanza Cover-All block-print kits

Block-print artist Bethany Andrews-Nichols never met a wall she didn't want to muralize. To make her craft more accessible to others, the designer behind Beenanza is launching her Beenanza Cover-All block-print kits at Art Hop. She'll have 25 "Stem & Flowers" kits for sale — including blocks, foam rollers, ink and step-by-step video instructions — and will periodically demonstrate the artistic possibilities on paper, fabric and, yes, the wall.

Friday, September 8, 5-10 p.m., and Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Soda Plant, 266 Pine St., Suite 103.

Art for Everybody

click to enlarge SEABA Artist Market - FILE: LUKE AWTRY
  • File: Luke Awtry
  • SEABA Artist Market

Viewing art is awesome. Buying art — to enjoy forever and help fund more art — is even better. Shop the Hop at the SEABA Artist Market, which features the works of more than 50 local makers. From functional ceramics to cardboard pinball machines and driftwood art sculptures to punk-goth wearables, every aesthetic is represented here.

Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Dealer.com parking lot, 1 Howard St.

Party Arty

click to enlarge Mal Ma&iuml;z - FILE: LUKE AWTRY
  • File: Luke Awtry
  • Mal Maïz

Burlington-based Latin American and Afro-Caribbean music collective Mal Maïz curate two days of live music in a South End alley — where all the best Art Hop experiences tend to coalesce. They'll play the Art Hop Block Party on Friday, along with Billy Wylder, Soul Porpoise and Ramon Chicharron. Saturday's lineup brings Andriana & the Bananas, Hungry Ghost, Soulstice and Agua e' Pipa to the stage.

Friday, September 8, 5-10 p.m., and Saturday, September 9, 4-10 p.m., at 400 Pine St., behind Speeder & Earl's Coffee.

Blast From the Past

Today the South End is a colorful neighborhood favored by artists, foodies and creative-economy entrepreneurs. But it was once a manufacturing district, home to factories that produced everything from cotton cloth to cereal. Preservation Burlington will highlight the area's storied past and architecture on two Pine Street History Walking Tours. A $10 donation is suggested.

Saturday, September 9, 10 and 11:30 a.m., at 377 Pine St.

Glass Act

Prepare to be blown away: In its 10,000-square-foot hot shop, AO Glass holds live glass-blowing demos, drawing on a Swedish technique developed in 1920. Watch artists Rich Arentzen, Tove Ohlander and the rest of the team at work and, if you wish, bid on the unique art pieces they create.

Friday, September 8, 6-9 p.m., and Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m.-9:45 p.m., at AO Glass, 416 Pine St.

  • 'Community Painting' @ new new art studio

    • Sculptor Kevin Donegan invites the public to participate in painting his sign-based work, "CARE," during the South End Art Hop....
    • Fri., Sept. 8, 6-10 p.m.

  • 31st Annual South End Art Hop @ Various Burlington locations

    • Burlington's biggest art festival of the year includes dozens of open studios, demonstrations, a juried exhibit, Kids Hop activities (Saturday), food, live music and more....
    • Fri., Sept. 8, 5-10 p.m., Sat., Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

