Hope Springs Forth in the April Issue of 'Staytripper' 

click to enlarge Louisa Conrad | Kirsten Thompson

Lucas Farrellwith daughter Maisie at Big Picture Farm in Townshend

In this issue of Staytripper, we spot signs of spring and sow seeds of hope. The snow has melted (fingers crossed), crocuses have emerged, and we've already hit 50-degree days when some cold-hardy Vermonters get out the shorts and flip-flops. (You know who you are.) Along with the warming weather, the pandemic is slowly ebbing and restrictions are easing on travel and multi-household gatherings — aka getting together with our friends. Finally, we can say the days ahead look brighter.

But safety still comes first, of course. We invite you to make the most of mud season but continue to emphasize outdoor or socially distanced options. Will you wander through an expansive sculpture park in Manchester? Stroll among carved granite at a Websterville quarry? Cuddle a goat at a Townshend farm? Even relatively close-to-home destinations can be transporting.