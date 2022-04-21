House Committee Advances Education Funding Plan Favored by Burlington, Winooski 

Lawmakers are advancing a plan to make the state's outdated education funding system more equitable for districts with low-income students and those still learning English.



The powerful House Ways and Means Committee, which governs state tax policy, has embraced the Senate's approach of addressing systemic funding inequities by adjusting existing pupil-weighting formulas.



The remove represents an about-face for the committee, which spent weeks pursuing more sweeping reform to the education-funding system. That effort, however, faced pushback form the Agency of Education, influential education groups, and Burlington and Winooski representatives.



So the committee instead hastily rewrote the bill to align it more closely with recommendations of the Task Force on Pupil Weighting, which were contained in the original bill passed by the Senate. The committee passed the new version 11-0 on Thursday.



The committee reversed course Tuesday after its vice chair, Rep. Emilie Kornheiser (D-Brattleboro), said she realized there was not enough support for such a major policy change during a pandemic, despite her committee's “quite valiant work” to come up with system that focused more on the actual costs incurred by districts.



“It’s a lot of change during a very difficult time in all of our lives,” Kornheiser told colleagues.



When the Senate advanced the bill last month, members of the Coalition for Vermont Student Equity were optimistic it would enjoy broad support. The coalition — a group of school board members representing more than 20 school districts across the state — has been advocating for more than a year for a fix to the funding formula based on the recommendations of a December 2019 study co-authored by researchers at the University of Vermont and Rutgers University.

"I think some of us believed that this one system was more transparent and clear and simpler and easier to understand," Kornheiser said, referring to the cost-equity model.



