How Can I Avoid Getting Depressed on Valentine's Day? 

Dear Reverend,

I used to really love Valentine's Day when I had a partner to share it with. I've been single for a while, and now I hate it. How can I avoid getting depressed when everybody else seems happy?

Lone Lee Hart (woman, 28)

Dear Lone Lee Hart,

The origin of Valentine's Day is a little fuzzy. It's thought to have started out as a fifth-century pope's replacement for the Roman festival of Lupercalia, a celebration of spring that featured a lottery to pair off men and women. The festivities involved sacrificing goats and dogs and slapping women with the bloody hides. Luckily, some traditions don't stick.

The commercialized extravaganza started to snowball when Hallmark began mass-producing valentine cards in the early 1900s. Now, billions of dollars are spent on flowers, cards, candy and other tokens of affection every year. With all that hullabaloo, it's no wonder a lot of people feel left out on Valentine's Day. Fortunately, it's a made-up holiday, and you can make it whatever you want.

Valentine's Day doesn't have to be all about coupled-up, romantic love. Look at it as a day to celebrate love of all sorts. Get together with friends or family to celebrate Palentine's Day. Go out on the town or host a little soirée at your house. Tell the important people in your life that you love them. Send or give cards if you feel like it, but a simple text or phone call can also do the trick. Bring cookies or candy to work. Got a pet? Give them extra snuggles and treats. Expressions of love don't have to be grand gestures.

Don't forget to be your own valentine and show yourself some love — whatever that means to you. Treat yourself to a facial or a mani-pedi. Take a bath and listen to your favorite music. Do something for yourself that feels a little bit indulgent — just because.

You don't need a romantic partner to be happy on a holiday, or any day at all. And, please, don't wait for a holiday to show love to the people you care about — including yourself!

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend