August 11, 2021 Arts + Life » Ask the Rev.

How Do I Get My Partner's Dog to Stop Nuzzling Her Way Between Us? 

click to enlarge DREAMSTIME
  • Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

Every time I get cozy with my significant other, her dog nuzzles her way between us and starts licking me until we physically separate. How do we get the dog to stop this behavior?

Fi-Don't (male, 38)

Dear Fi-Don't,

Dogs are pack animals, and they tend to see their person as the alpha, or leader. Your partner's pup probably doesn't like that you're getting all the attention from the head honcho, and she wants to muscle in on the action.

It's also fairly common for a dog to get between two people having a conflict to calm them down. Dogs don't understand what's going on when humans get romantic. She could be trying to de-escalate what she thinks is a problem.

As long as she's not being aggressive, there should be an easy fix. You just need to redirect her attention.

Start by training her to know a command to go to a dog bed or other special spot to lie down. Fill up a Kong toy with peanut butter or whatever sort of treat she likes — something that will keep her occupied. When you and your lady are gettin' ready for some cuddle action, get the dog to go lie down with her snack and praise her for staying in place.

It may take some time and effort, but with patience, you can teach an old dog a new trick.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend

