 How Do I Help My Friend Who Is Trapped in the Closet? | Ask the Rev. | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 05, 2023 Arts + Life » Ask the Rev.

How Do I Help My Friend Who Is Trapped in the Closet? 

By

Published July 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 5, 2023 at 12:01 p.m.

click to enlarge DREAMSTIME
  • Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

I have a friend who is trapped in the closet. He tells me all the time in little hints and jokes he makes. I want him to come out and let him know that we will support him and his queer journey. I want to throw him a surprise Pride party just to show that we know and we support him. He doesn't have to hide anymore. What should I do, Rev? Help me!

Cardi B. Fordahorse (woman, 22)

Dear Cardi B. Fordahorse,

If your buddy came out to his friends and family and you wanted to throw him a surprise party to show support and celebrate, that would be fantastic. But it sounds like you're saying you want to have a coming-out party for someone who hasn't even come out yet? That's a big no. Nope. Noppitty-nope. I can't say it enough. That would be a huge party foul.

You think he's dropping hints that he's queer, but you may be entirely wrong. Trust me. People have thought I was a lesbian since before I even knew what the word meant. And I'm not. If somebody had thrown me a surprise coming-out party, I probably would have thought it was hilarious. A more sensitive person could be completely mortified.

Your friend's sexual orientation is none of your business unless he chooses to share that information with you. In the meantime, go ahead and have a big Pride party and invite him. But the only thing you should worry about coming out of the closet is the outfit you're going to wear.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend

Fill out my online form.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Ask the Rev. »

About The Author

The Reverend
Bio:
 What's your problem? Need some irreverent counsel on life's conundrums? You can always just "Ask the Rev."

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Ask the Rev.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation