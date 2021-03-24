How Do I Produce More Ejaculate? 

Dear Reverend,

My ejaculation is a very weak stream. How do I produce more, as my wife loves semen?

Trickle Pickle (male, 54)

Dear Trickle Pickle,

Your wife is lucky to have a husband who's so considerate, not only of her sexual desires, but also of her general well-being. However it makes its way into the bloodstream, semen has many health benefits. It's full of protein, vitamins and minerals. It contains melatonin, which is a great sleep aid. A study by the State University of New York at Albany found that semen can act as an antidepressant. The list goes on, but I digress.

It's quite possible that your issue is simply caused by pesky ol' aging. Like a lot of other things about the human body, ejaculation can slow down over the years. And certain medications can contribute to low ejaculate volume. The best advice I can give you is to talk to your doctor. There's no need to be shy or embarrassed. Docs have heard everything, and yours may easily be able to suggest a solution for you.

In the meantime, there are a few things you can try. Sleep and exercise are important, but take the Goldilocks approach — not too much, not too little. Watch your diet. Avoid trans fats, and make sure you're getting enough antioxidants. If you smoke, try to cut down or quit.

As the old saying goes, "If you don't use it, you lose it." Kegel exercises aren't just for the ladies. They help strengthen the pelvic muscles that are important for strong ejaculations. You can find instructions online, but basically you contract your pelvic muscles (like you're peeing and you stop midstream) and hold for five seconds. Do that 10 to 20 times, several times a day.

Hopefully some combination of these suggestions will have you shooting for the stars again in no time.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend