 How Do I Talk to My Anti-Vaxxer Uncle About Vaccinating My Grandfather? | Ask the Rev. | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 27, 2021 Arts + Life » Ask the Rev.

How Do I Talk to My Anti-Vaxxer Uncle About Vaccinating My Grandfather? 

By
click to enlarge DREAMSTIME
  • Dreamstime

Dear Reverend, 

My uncle is legally in charge of medical decisions for my 98-year-old grandfather. He's also kind of an anti-vaxxer and seems skeptical about both the severity of COVID-19 itself and the safety of Grandpa getting the vaccine — even though he takes Grandpa to get his flu shot every year. Grandpa is physically healthy, but he doesn't really understand much of what's going on with the pandemic, or anything else. They both live across the country from me. How should I prepare for a conversation with my uncle about the importance of getting Grandpa vaccinated?

Vexed About Vax (female, 33)

Dear Vexed About Vax,

Your grandfather is a family treasure. Despite his reservations about COVID-19 and the vaccine, your uncle must understand that he's in charge of keeping that treasure safe. He can't be all that anti-vax if he brings your grandpa to get a flu shot every year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website (cdc.gov) has tons of information concerning people at increased risk. Study up and be ready to confidently present the facts to your uncle. Remember that you catch more flies with sugar, so start the conversation by praising him for taking such great care of your granddad thus far.

Explain that even though the coronavirus and influenza are both viruses, COVID-19 is considerably more deadly, especially for the elderly. According to the CDC, eight out of 10 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have been adults who were 65 or older, and the greatest risk of severe illness or death is among people age 85 or older.

Influenza has been around for millennia and causes tens of thousands of deaths each year. COVID-19 has been with us for only about a year and has already caused more than 2 million deaths worldwide.

Be sure to make it clear to your uncle that if he decides not to get the vaccine himself, he shouldn't be hanging out with your grandpa at all. I hope, after talking to you and your granddad's doctor, your uncle will be convinced to do the right thing.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend

Fill out my online form.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , ,

More Ask the Rev. »

About The Author

The Reverend
Bio:
 What's your problem? Need some irreverent counsel on life's conundrums? You can always just "Ask the Rev."

Trending

Dancers Christal Brown and Lida Winfield Collaborate on New Video, 'Same but Different'
Bottom Line: Vermont Tech Firm THINKMD Spreads its COVID-19 Screening Tool Worldwide
Why Rob Roper Won’t Stop Talking About Voter Fraud in Vermont
A State-Funded Program Recruits Caregivers to Eldercare Homes in COVID-19 Crisis
Sterling College Offers a Virtual Course on Surviving the Future
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Ask the Rev.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation