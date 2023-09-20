Hugo’s to Reopen in Different Montpelier Location 

click to enlarge Courtesy

The bar at the new location of Hugo's

After devastating July flooding, the Montpelier restaurant formerly called Hugo's Bar & Grill will relaunch as Hugo's in a new location at 44 Main Street, said owner Tom Greene, who hopes to open in mid-October. The spot, which Greene said has been vacant since 2018, is best known as the former home of the Black Door Bar & Bistro.

As previously reported by Seven Days, Greene decided to move Hugo's from its original 118 Main Street location after floods destroyed the restaurant, which featured a basement lounge. The new location has the appeal of occupying the second and third floors. "It's not going to get flooded," Greene said.

The second floor includes a 40-seat back deck. The third floor was once a live music venue, and Greene plans to restore it to that function.

The menu of Hugo's will become "less fine dining," Greene said. He has hired a new chef, Rob Garcelon, formerly executive chef at Norwich University, to craft bistro classics — such as steak frites, mussels and oysters — along with what Greene described as "hipster Asian food." The latter might include Korean fried chicken and "different grilled things on sticks," he said.

"The space in some way dictates the food," Greene said, noting that the new location feels suited to a casual gathering or party where guests might share plates. The bar will continue to offer craft cocktails, local craft beers and natural wines.