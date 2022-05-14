Hundreds Rally in Montpelier for Abortion Rights 

Hundreds of people gathered at the Vermont Statehouse on Saturday in support of abortion rights, which are under attack nationwide in the wake of a leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark 1973decision.Hosted by the Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund, the “Bans Off Our Bodies Rally” was one of hundreds abortion rights events held nationwide. In Vermont, where state law guarantees the right to abortion, the rally reaffirmed support for the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, or Prop 5, which would enshrine that right in the state constitution. Vermont voters will weigh in on Prop 5 in November.Among the attendees were a trio of women, ages 79 to 85, from Waitsfield who sat under a tree in folding chairs amid unseasonably warm temperatures.“It’s appalling that we have to do this over and over and it hasn’t resulted in permanent change,” Alice Evans, 82, toldThe Kat Wright Trio kicked off the event with music, followed by speakers that included U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Kiah Morris, executive director of Rights & Democracy; Kell Arbor of the Pride Center of Vermont; Indi Schoenherr, an advocacy fellow with the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont; and Catarina Campbell, a former board member of Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Vermont.Many attendees waved signs with sayings such as "Reproductive rights are human rights"; "Public cervix announcement: Fuck you"; and "Forced birth = violence."Linda Siegel, 70, attended the rally with her daughter Amy Seigel and granddaughter Charlotte Lang. Siegel said she was a college student in central Pennsylvania in 1972 — before thedecision — and a housemate tried to perform an abortion on herself in a downstairs hall bathroom.“Classmates chipped in what they could to pay for a legal abortion in New York,” Siegel said. “We had to find someone to drive her so she was able to have a safe procedure.”Siegel has three daughters, three granddaughters and three grandsons.“I want them all to have the freedom to control their own bodies, futures and reproductive freedoms,” she said.