September 08, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Huntington Development Review Board: Agenda September 14, 2021 

Development Review Board: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 7 pm

Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89416710477?pwd=YXMvZzlyVzRRMWpYR093VTlwUlk3UT09

Telephone (toll-free): 1-888-788-0099

Meeting ID: 944 5849 0636 Passcode: 725728

Agendas and meeting materials can be accessed on-line at https://www.huntingtonvt.org

Agendas and meeting materials posted 7 days prior to meeting date.

Any questions or comments should be directed to Keith Oborne, Zoning Administrator at huntingtonzoning@gmavt.net or by phone at 802 434-3557.

5:30 PM SITE VISIT

- Nils Smith, 1125 Bert White Road

7:00 PM

- Public Comment

- Approval of Minutes

- Mail

7:10 PM APPLICATIONS CONTINUED TO OCTOBER 12, 2021

- Weston Properties of Bolton, LLC

APPLICATION REVIEW

7:15 PM

Guthrie Smith 4745 Main Road Parcel ID# 02-026.000

Variance 2021-01: Applicant requests 9 feet of front setback relief from the 50 foot front setback requirement for a proposed front porch. As per §3.1D of the Town of Huntington Zoning Regulations (HZR), 50 feet from the centerline of the road is a minimum requirement for the Village District. All variances require DRB approval as per §6.7 of HZR

APPLICATION REVIEW (Cont.)

7:45 PM

Nancy Lowell 83 Haskins Drive Parcel ID#16-048.000

Sketch Plan: Applicant proposes to subdivide a 2.0 acre parcel into two lots of 1 acre each respectively. DRB review and subdivision classification required as per §3.1 of the Town of Huntington Subdivision Regulations.

8:00 PM

Nils Smith 1125 Bert White Road Parcel ID#06-018.200

CUR 2020-100. Applicant is seeking after the fact approval for a Contractor Yard on a residential parcel located at 1125 Bert White Road. As per §5.3.1 of the Town of Huntington Zoning Regulations, Contractor Yards are an allowable use under the definition of a Cottage Industry pending Conditional Use Review and approval by the Development Review Board.

Post Application Review

- ZAO Update

- Member Business

- Adjourn

