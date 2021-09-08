Huntington Development Review Board: Agenda September 14, 2021 

Development Review Board: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 7 pm
5:30 PM SITE VISIT
- Nils Smith, 1125 Bert White Road
7:00 PM
- Public Comment
- Approval of Minutes
7:10 PM APPLICATIONS CONTINUED TO OCTOBER 12, 2021
- Weston Properties of Bolton, LLC
APPLICATION REVIEW
7:15 PM
Guthrie Smith 4745 Main Road Parcel ID# 02-026.000
Variance 2021-01: Applicant requests 9 feet of front setback relief from the 50 foot front setback requirement for a proposed front porch. As per §3.1D of the Town of Huntington Zoning Regulations (HZR), 50 feet from the centerline of the road is a minimum requirement for the Village District. All variances require DRB approval as per §6.7 of HZR
APPLICATION REVIEW (Cont.)
7:45 PM
Nancy Lowell 83 Haskins Drive Parcel ID#16-048.000
Sketch Plan: Applicant proposes to subdivide a 2.0 acre parcel into two lots of 1 acre each respectively. DRB review and subdivision classification required as per §3.1 of the Town of Huntington Subdivision Regulations.
8:00 PM
Nils Smith 1125 Bert White Road Parcel ID#06-018.200
CUR 2020-100. Applicant is seeking after the fact approval for a Contractor Yard on a residential parcel located at 1125 Bert White Road. As per §5.3.1 of the Town of Huntington Zoning Regulations, Contractor Yards are an allowable use under the definition of a Cottage Industry pending Conditional Use Review and approval by the Development Review Board.
Post Application Review
- ZAO Update
- Member Business
- Adjourn
