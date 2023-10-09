HVAC Project Request for Qualifications: Mount Abraham Unified School District Construction Management Services 

Request for Construction Manager proposals
Renovations at Mount Abraham Union High School and Beeman Elementary School
Notice is hereby given that the Mount Abraham Unified School District is soliciting proposals from construction managers interested in providing pre-construction and construction services for the replacement of HVAC equipment and related enabling work at the Mount Abraham Union High School (MAUHS) in Bristol, VT and Beeman Elementary School (Beeman) in New Haven, VT.
The main components of the MAUHS Project include replacement of 2 HVAC units in the school gymnasium. The Beeman work includes multiple new ERVs to provide heating and cooling utilizing existing distribution ductwork. Construction will commence in April 2024 and must be complete by Sept 1, 2024. The value of both projects combined is 1.6 million dollars.
Interested Construction Managers may obtain information packets containing submission requirements by contacting Joel Fitzgerald, [email protected]. Email questions only concerning the RFQ may be directed to Stephen Poston at [email protected]. Qualification packages are due October 30, 2023.
