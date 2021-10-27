HVSS Private Storage Unit Auction 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE LIEN SALE
HARBOR VIEW SELF STORAGE, 8 HARBOR VIEW ROAD, SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT 05403
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self storage unit listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid.
Name of Occupant Storage Unit
S Charlson Unit 4A-18 (10x12)
Said sale will take place on or after October 29, 2021.
Unit will be opened for viewing immediately prior to auction. Sale shall be by sealed bid to the highest bidder. Contents of entire storage unit will be sold as one lot. The winning bid must remove all contents from the facility at no cost to Harbor View Self Storage on the day of auction. Harbor View Self Storage reserves the right to reject any bid lower than the amount owed by the occupant (including late fees and fees associated with the auction) or that is not commercially reasonable as defined by statute.
Auction pre-registration required. Send email only (no calls) to info@harborviewselfstorage.com.
