 I Really Don't Love Oral Sex | Ask the Rev. | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 09, 2021 Arts + Life » Ask the Rev.

I Really Don't Love Oral Sex 

By
click to enlarge DREAMSTIME
  • Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

I don't love getting blow jobs. It seems like every other guy I know does, but I've never had an orgasm from one. Intercourse and masturbation feel much better to me. Am I missing something?

Phil Ashio (male, 32)

Dear Phil Ashio,

I bet anyone you ever told this to replied: "That's because you've never gotten a good one." While that could be true — because so many people don't know what they're doing when it comes to oral sex — assuming all men love blow jobs is like assuming all men love football and trucks: It's just not the case.

As with most things in life, what floats one person's boat may take the wind right out of the sails of another. Some people really enjoy anal sex; others freak out at the mere thought of it. You like what you like, and there's no need to feel you're missing out on anything if you don't partake.

However, it may be hard to maintain your hummer hesitancy if you find a partner who loves giving oral. Should this situation arise and you decide to give it another whack, here are a few tips. Try not to let your mind trip up your body; just relax into the experience. Get hands-on to guide your partner and integrate the masturbation aspect that you enjoy. Try the trusty 69 position to find out whether giving while receiving is more your style.

As always, if you let a partner know you're not into something but they persist, tell them to go whistle up a rope.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend

Fill out my online form.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , ,

More Ask the Rev. »

About The Author

The Reverend
Bio:
 What's your problem? Need some irreverent counsel on life's conundrums? You can always just "Ask the Rev."

Trending

WTF: Why Is There a Lyme Vaccine for Dogs but Not for Humans?
Celebrating the 'Pandemic All-Stars' Who Helped Vermont Through a Less-Than-Stellar Time
Pandemic All-Star: Paula Otenti, Coordinator of Momentum at Vermont Pride Center
Essex Westford School District’s Proposed Equity Policy Prompts Heated Debate
Let's Talk About Glenn Weyant's 'MOWED MUSIC'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Ask the Rev.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation