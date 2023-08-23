I Think I'm a Great Cyclist, but Drivers Don't Think So 

click to enlarge © Sararoom | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

I ride to and from work on my bicycle and, like any other commuter, I like to hurry up and get home (or wherever I'm going). Unlike walking or driving, my mode of transit is momentum-based — it is very inconvenient for me to come to a full stop, then smoothly accelerate again. As such, I try to avoid stopping whenever I can. If there is a line of cars stuck in traffic, I pass (in a bike lane, if one exists, or on the shoulder/sidewalk if I must). If there is a stop sign with nobody at it, I blow right through.

I don't see anything wrong with how I bike; I'm just getting myself from point A to point B as best I can. However, instead of the gold star I think I deserve, drivers more often give me the middle finger. I usually brush that off as grumpy motorists projecting the frustration of their unsatisfying commutes onto me. They hate to see a carefree cyclist having fun, flouting rules and benefiting from it, so they take it upon themselves to let me know how many traffic violations I've committed (as if they never speed, text, fail to signal, etc.).

I don't want to make anyone angry or foster anti-cyclist sentiment; I just want to get home and maybe demonstrate how pleasant and advantageous biking can be in the process. Is there a way I can do that without rubbing rush-hour ragers the wrong way?

Self-Righteous Cyclist (man, 25)

Dear Self-Righteous,

I know that zipping around town on a bicycle and ignoring rules is fun, but it can also be very dangerous. You're putting not only yourself at risk but also the motorists, pedestrians and other cyclists around you.

It's obvious that you don't really care much about others, but how do you think you're going to feel if a motorist hits you — likely due to your reckless ways? Healing from a terrible bike accident is going to slow you down a whole lot more than anything else, so smarten up! Your time is not more precious than your healthy body.

Why are you in such a hurry anyway? If you can find the time to compose a long question for an advice columnist, you ought to be able to slow your roll on your commute. You'll also be doing a much better job of promoting the cause of bicycling if you follow the rules of the road and refrain from such careless behavior.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend