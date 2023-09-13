click to enlarge ID 14493977 © John Takai | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

I think I'm addicted to thrift shopping. I go to at least one or two thrift stores a week, and I rarely leave empty-handed. I definitely wouldn't call myself a hoarder, but I do feel a certain attachment to my things. I know I need to get rid of some stuff, but I don't know where to start. Help!

Vintage Val (woman, 37)

Dear Vintage Val,

I can totally relate. I love hunting for treasures at secondhand stores and garage sales — and don't get me started on free side-of-the-road scores. That said, it's not good feng shui to keep too many unused or unloved items in your home. Every once in a while, you need to do a purge.

It can be overwhelming to go though everything in your house, but if you do a little at a time, it becomes manageable. Start by putting a big storage tub with a lid in each room. Whenever you come across something that you don't use, put it in the box.

Give yourself a deadline, perhaps a week or two, to fill up the boxes. Every now and then, spend some time focusing on one area, like your clothes or kitchen items — but try to make it fun. Listen to a podcast or put on some great music. Have a glass of wine if that's your thing. Anything to make it less of a chore.

While it can be a hoot to look through old stuff, try to be ruthless. Unless something has real sentimental value, if you haven't used it in the past year, put it in the box.

The big question is what to do with the boxes once they're full. Summer is on the way out, but there's still time to have a yard sale and make a little cash. If you don't have the time or energy for that, just take the boxes to your favorite thrift store and drop 'em off.

Think of it as casting treasures out into the world for others to find. Letting go of things you don't need could make a whole bunch of people really happy — including yourself!

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend