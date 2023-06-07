I Want to Let My Lawn Grow Wild, but I'm Worried About My Neighbors 

click to enlarge ID 823069 © Ratselmeister | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

I took part in No Mow May for the first time this year, and I loved it. I'm inspired to let my lawn go wild, but I'm a little concerned about what my neighbors will think. Should I just go for it?

Paula Nader (woman, 45)

Dear Paula Nader,

When I was a kid, my dad gave me the chore of digging up dandelions in our yard. I couldn't understand why anybody would want to get rid of such pretty flowers. And I still don't. The typical American lawn is useless, as far as nature is concerned. Luckily, more people are catching on to the idea of giving at least part of their yards back to the birds and the bees.

While it might be tempting to just quit mowing and let your lawn do its thing, there's a big difference between neglected and naturalized. A little effort goes a long way to show your neighbors there's a method to the madness.

It's a good idea to identify and remove invasive plants as they pop up. You can buy wildflower seeds that are native to your location to add color and food for pollinators. Keep the edges trimmed and make paths through the tall grass so everything looks intentional. You can also be really direct and post a sign. I've seen some with cute sayings such as "Pardon the weeds. We're feeding the bees."

Those are just a few tips, but you can find tons of information about naturalizing your yard online. The National Wildlife Federation and Wild Ones are two places to start.

It may take a couple of years for things to really get growing, but along the way you'll be doing great things for the environment. If any of your neighbors say something negative, politely tell them to bug off.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend