I Worry About What Would Happen If I Choke on Food When I’m Alone 

Dear Reverend,

I live alone, and sometimes I worry about what would happen if I choke on food when I'm by myself. It doesn't keep me from eating, but the thought of it really freaks me out. Is there anything I can do to get over it?

E. Sophia Guss (woman, 47)

Dear E. Sophia Guss,

I've always thought that having the breathing and swallowing holes in the same general area is a terrible design flaw in the human body. I just haven't figured out who to complain to yet.

The fancy name for fear of choking is pseudodysphagia, and it's often caused by experiencing a traumatic choking incident. True phobia aside, it's not uncommon to be at least a little worried about choking on food. And for good reason — it's a leading cause of accidental death. Although it's more prevalent among the elderly and children, it can happen to anybody.

As with any emergency, you'll worry less if you feel prepared to handle the situation should it arise. If you start to choke when you're alone, don't panic. Call 911 and leave the phone line open. The operator will send help even if you can't speak. If you can make any sounds, your airway is not fully blocked. Try to cough as hard as you can to loosen the obstruction. Don't drink anything, because that could make matters worse.

You can also perform the Heimlich maneuver on yourself. Make a fist with one hand and place the thumb side of that fist between your belly button and rib cage. Put your other hand on top of that one and push as hard as you can in a fast motion straight into your abdomen. You can also use the back of a chair.

Better yet, do what you can to prevent choking from happening in the first place. Be mindful when you eat. Before you start a meal, take a few minutes to relax and breathe deeply. Focus on enjoying your food rather than wolfing it down or doing other things while you eat. Take small bites and chew your food well before you swallow.

A severe fear of choking can sometimes be related to an anxiety disorder. If you find that it starts to interfere with your day-to-day life, consult a mental health professional.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend