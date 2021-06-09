 Notice of Self Storage Lein Sale: Fort Ethan Allen Mini Storage | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 09, 2021 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Notice of Self Storage Lein Sale: Fort Ethan Allen Mini Storage 

120 Hegeman Ave., Colchester Vt. 05446 8026547779

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following will be sold to the public by sealed bid. The sale is being held to collect unpaid fees ,late charges and expenses of the sale.

Elizabeth Lowe unit 68

Donald Nicoles unit 147

Anita Vorsteveld unit 112

Storage unit sale will take place on June 9th,2021 beginning at 10A.M, at Fort Ethan Allen Mini Storage ,120 Hegeman Ave., Colchester Vt. 05446. The winning bidder must remove all contents.

