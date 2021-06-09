Notice of Self Storage Lein Sale: Fort Ethan Allen Mini Storage 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
120 Hegeman Ave., Colchester Vt. 05446 8026547779
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following will be sold to the public by sealed bid. The sale is being held to collect unpaid fees ,late charges and expenses of the sale.
Elizabeth Lowe unit 68
Donald Nicoles unit 147
Anita Vorsteveld unit 112
Storage unit sale will take place on June 9th,2021 beginning at 10A.M, at Fort Ethan Allen Mini Storage ,120 Hegeman Ave., Colchester Vt. 05446. The winning bidder must remove all contents.
