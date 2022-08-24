 I'm 42 Years Old, and I Suffer From Chronic Masturbation | Ask the Rev. | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 24, 2022 Arts + Life » Ask the Rev.

I'm 42 Years Old, and I Suffer From Chronic Masturbation 

Published August 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Dear Reverend,

I'm 42 years old, and I suffer from chronic masturbation, which started in my teen years. I am married now, but I prefer wanking.

Yankee Doodle (male, 42)

Dear Yankee Doodle,

There aren't a lot of details to go on here, but as long as you're doing it in private and not in the grocery store, frequent masturbation shouldn't be too much of a concern. There are many health benefits to masturbating, including the release of endorphins, reduced stress and better sleep. However, you say you "suffer" from it, so it seems the cons may outweigh the pros in your case.

Are you masturbating so much that it hurts? If so, try using better lubrication and maybe switching up your technique. Chronic overstimulation can lead to the penis becoming desensitized. It can also make it less pleasurable to have sex with a partner, and that can certainly cause friction in a relationship.

Speaking of partners, how does your spouse feel about the situation? Hopefully, they are having their needs met and are satisfied with your shared sex life. Perhaps the two of you could explore how masturbation could enrich your sexy times — if you play well with yourself, you should be able to play well with others.

Compulsive masturbation can be a symptom of underlying mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder. If this habit is negatively affecting your relationship or interfering in your daily life, seek out a therapist or support group to help work this one out.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend

