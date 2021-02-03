 I'm Afraid to Use Public Restrooms During the Pandemic. Where Do I Go When I'm on the Road? | Ask the Rev. | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 03, 2021 Arts + Life » Ask the Rev.

I'm Afraid to Use Public Restrooms During the Pandemic. Where Do I Go When I'm on the Road? 

By
click to enlarge DREAMSTIME
  • Dreamstime

Dear Reverend, 

I recently got a job that requires me to do a lot of driving. I try to do my business before I leave my house, but I must have the smallest bladder in the world because, no matter what, I always have to pee. I'm afraid to use public restrooms because of the pandemic, but I'm also scared to go outside. I know it's not good to hold it too long, so what's a girl to do?

P.P. LePue (female, 26)

Dear P.P. LePue,

Aside from the usual non-COVID-19 cooties, public restrooms aren't particularly more dangerous than any other indoor space. Before you head out for the day, research possible stops along your route. If you would feel better about a one-person bathroom, gas stations are often good for that. Call around and inquire. Asking weird questions on the phone is always fun.

In a multi-stall situation, if everyone is masked and you're in there for less than 15 minutes, the transmission risk is low. Either way, the key is to make it quick, so try to save No. 2 for the comfort of home. Get in and get out. Touch as little as possible: Flush with your foot; turn on faucets and open the door with a paper towel. Wash your hands well and use a squirt of sanitizer when you get to your car.

I understand that may be easier said than done. If you absolutely can't bring yourself to use a public potty, there are options. Public urination is illegal, but as long as you're discreet, it shouldn't be a problem. That means don't do it in view of anybody. Luckily, we're in Vermont, and a wooded area is usually nearby.

Finally, depending on the parts you're working with, you may want to get a pee funnel. It's a device that enables a person with a vagina to pee without dropping their drawers. A bunch of them are out there: Go Girl, Shewee and Tinkle Belle, to name a few. With a little practice, you can use it to pee into a container in the relative privacy of your car ... or spell your name in the snow.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend

Fill out my online form.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Ask the Rev. »

About The Author

The Reverend
Bio:
 What's your problem? Need some irreverent counsel on life's conundrums? You can always just "Ask the Rev."

Trending

Four Friends With Nothing to Lose Turn to Booze in the Dark Danish Comedy 'Another Round'
Vermont’s Old Barns Are Easy to Commemorate, Less So to Save
Peddle Power: In a Remote Democracy, Lobbyists Adapt to Remain Relevant
WTF: Why Is the Old Pizza Hut in South Burlington Still Empty?
Can Max Tracy Ride the City’s Progressive Wave to Become Burlington’s Next Mayor?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Ask the Rev.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation