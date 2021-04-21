 I'm So Done With Vaccination Selfies | Ask the Rev. | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 21, 2021 Arts + Life » Ask the Rev.

I'm So Done With Vaccination Selfies 

By
DREAMSTIME
  • Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

It seems like the only thing anyone is talking about on social media these days is the COVID-19 vaccine — how hard it was to get an appointment, when their appointment is, they already got it, how they're reacting to it. I swear, if I see another vaccine selfie or a photo of a vaccine card, I'm going to puke. I got my shot, but I didn't feel the need to tell the world about it — just like I don't tell everyone that I'm going to the gynecologist. Why is everyone doing this, and why does it bug me so much?

Over Sharon (female, 43)

Dear Over Sharon,

You really like raining on everyone's parade, don't you?

Just kidding. I understand where you're coming from, because the postings make me feel a little conflicted, as well. On the one hand, they can seem a little boastful: "Hey! Look how lucky I am!" Especially when you realize that not everyone has equal or easy access to vaccines. On the other hand, so many people sharing that they've gotten the shot might encourage others who are on the fence to do the same.

Let's face it. We've been living through a global pandemic for the past year. People are going to be excited about seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and they're going to want to share that excitement. It's not a bad thing, for goodness' sake.

As with anything you see on social media, if it bothers you, simply keep scrolling along. Better yet, why not take a little break from it altogether? Put down your phone. Step away from the screen. Take some time to get outside and appreciate the fact that you're still here.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend

