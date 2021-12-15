I'm Vaxxed, but a New Love Interest Can't Be for Medical Reasons. What Should I Do? 

click to enlarge ID 208370070 © Orapun Leelanupat | Dreamstime.com

Dear Reverend,

I was recently elated because I had a wonderful date with someone new and started to see this potentially becoming something more. I learned, however, that they are unvaccinated because of medical reasons that I trust are legitimate — there's research behind it regarding a condition that they have. They get tested weekly and have offered to coordinate testing with our time together. I am triple vaxxed.

I don't know how comfortable I would feel about this situation if it were to become intimate. The connection really feels worth exploring, but then again, it could end up being nothing. I feel a responsibility to my own health, but more so to the roommate I live with and my coworkers, as we have an unmasked office. What do you think?

Angsty Annie (female, 35)

Dear Angsty Annie,

In this situation, the person whose health you should be most concerned about is the one who isn't vaccinated. It's great that you've gotten all your shots, but you can still transmit the virus, and it would be a heck of a lot worse for your new pal to pick it up from you than the other way around.

So why aren't you wearing a mask in your office? If you're planning on dating an unvaccinated person, that's something you should definitely reconsider. Also, if they're going through the trouble of getting tested before you spend time together, you should do the same so that you both can be sure you're in the clear.

As you mentioned, it's too soon to tell where the relationship may go. But if you feel a spark, by all means pursue it. We may be in the midst of a pandemic, but with a little precaution, there's no reason to put your life on hold. Time keeps marching on, and there's no better reason to keep up with the beat than taking a chance at love.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend