'Imminent' Landslide Risk Leaves Five Barre City Residents in Limbo 

Five Barre residents have been homeless for months due to a bureaucratic morass triggered by a landslide that hasn’t even happened yet. With no clear timeline, they’ve been unable to pursue a buyout for their properties and are prohibited from returning to their still-standing homes.



Barre City officials deemed his house and 36 Pike Street uninhabitable due to an "imminent landslide." They'd discovered a large crack in the soil behind the two properties. Barre had been swamped by rain, and officials believed

it was a matter of if — not when — the hill behind the two homes would collapse.



In most cases, that would qualify homeowners for a buyout of their imperiled properties. And in August,

the Vermont Geological Survey recommended just that.









"This is unprecedented," Ben DeJong, the state geologist, said of the situation. "I’m not aware of any other place in the state where we can very quickly state this is an imminent risk — but we might be able to fix it."

Related After the Rain, Dozens of Landslides Have Hit Vermont After the Rain, Dozens of Landslides Have Hit Vermont By Katie Futterman News The city started conversations in August with a geotechnical engineering firm that could assess the risk of a Pike Street landslide. But for weeks, the Barre City Council failed to approve the funds needed for the contractor to begin.



The city finally signed the contract last week, and the firm began work. City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro said it should take about three to four weeks to complete the assessment.



“It’s an ongoing challenge,” Storellicastro said. “From my layman’s perspective, it’s a no-brainer buyout. Hopefully we’ll get someone who can say that with credibility, and we’ll move forward.”

But Barre City officials say the houses might still be salvageable, which prevents the Pike Street homeowners from pursuing buyouts."This is unprecedented," Ben DeJong, the state geologist, said of the situation. "I’m not aware of any other place in the state where we can very quickly state this is an imminent risk — but we might be able to fix it."

That's cold comfort to Raeburn, whose home insurance doesn't cover landslides. He's been relying on some rental assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which also gave him

$4,000 for home repair — money he can't use until he regains access to his property.













His neighbor Brandy Lussier has also had her life thrown into disarray. She's owned 36 Pike Street for 28 years and lived there with her daughter and son-in-law, Shayla and Justin Messier, and their son, Cole.

Related In Barre, Immeasurable Loss, Resilience and an Uncertain Future In Barre, Immeasurable Loss, Resilience and an Uncertain Future By Alison Novak News But the family scattered in July, with Brandy staying with her mother, Shayla and Justin with friends, and Cole with his paternal grandmother.



The family said they've received $1,500 per month in rental assistance from FEMA, but they've been unable to find an apartment in their price range.



Shayla worries about her son starting eighth grade in such an unstable situation.



"It's really distressing," she said. "In a way it’s even worse than not having a place to live, to not be able to provide stability for your child. And with no answers as to when this will end, we have no timeline." FEMA has told Raeburn that they can’t provide him with any more buyout assistance until the city puts something on paper.His neighbor Brandy Lussier has also had her life thrown into disarray. She's owned 36 Pike Street for 28 years and lived there with her daughter and son-in-law, Shayla and Justin Messier, and their son,

"The lack of communication is having drastic impacts on my mental health and ability to seek peace and sort out my life," said Alex Raeburn, who lives at 44 Pike Street. He's found a rental — but is still paying the mortgage on the empty home he bought in 2021.Raeburn had to move out on July 19, when