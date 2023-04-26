In Essex Junction, Sweet Wheels Donuts Expands and Moves Streetside 

click to enlarge File: Daria Bishop

Sweet Wheels Donuts

After about 18 months of serving up freshly fried doughnuts and doughnut breakfast sandwiches from the striped Sweet Wheels Donuts bus tucked in the back parking lot of Post Office Square mall in Essex Junction, chef Andrew Machanic took a break for the winter.

On May 3, Machanic and his wife and co-owner, Wendy Piotrowski, will reopen for the season with more breakfast, lunch, treat and beverage options. They'll be serving from a more visible mini camper van parked in the front lot of the mall between Big Lots and Pearl Street.

On top of daily doughnuts, in flavors such as Boston cream and raspberry-glazed, and egg-cheese-sausage doughnut sandwiches, the couple will bring back some favorites from the Swingin' Pinwheel Café and Bakery, which they owned in Burlington from 2014 to April 2021.

The expanded menu will include the café's signature flaky waffles made with pastry dough. "Wafflini" pressed sandwiches will combine those waffles with fillings such as maple-bacon, apple-cheddar, and prosciutto and gouda with honey.

Look also for fruit smoothies, coffee frappé drinks and ice cream doughnut sundaes. Sweet Wheels Donuts will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.