 In His New Book of Drone Photography, Caleb Kenna Rediscovers Vermont From Above | Books | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

November 23, 2022 Arts + Life » Books

In His New Book of Drone Photography, Caleb Kenna Rediscovers Vermont From Above 

By

Published November 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Art From Above Vermont by Caleb Kenna, Schiffer Publishing, 144 pages. $29.99. Kenna presents a slideshow of his drone photography and videos on Thursday, December 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Hotel Vermont in Burlington. Open studio and print sale, Saturday, December 10, noon-4 p.m., at 40 Old Farm Road in Brandon and online. hotelvt.com, calebkenna.com

The original print version of this article was headlined "Sights for Soaring Eyes | In his new book of drone photography, Caleb Kenna rediscovers Vermont from above"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Books »

More By This Author

About The Author

Elizabeth M. Seyler

Elizabeth M. Seyler
Bio:
 Elizabeth M. Seyler is a coeditor for the arts and culture section at Seven Days. She also writes a bit, holds a PhD in dance, and teaches and performs Argentine tango.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Books

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation