April 13, 2021 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Alexa Rose Cioffi, 1985-2016 

click to enlarge Alexa Cioffi - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Alexa Cioffi

In loving memory of Alexa Rose Cioffi

11/21/1985-04/09/16

You are always and forever in our hearts.

Allourhearts.com/alexa-rose-cioffi

