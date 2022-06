click to enlarge Courtesy

Arthur Torres

In October 2021, the world lost our beloved Arthur, the unofficial "mayor of Burlington." On June 11, we will gather at Foam Brewers, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to toast and celebrate our good friend. We welcome all friends and community members who would like to share their stories of and love for Arthur to join us. Please RSVP to 802-331-5535 and share your tale.