June 10, 2021 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Billie Tudhope 

click to enlarge Netta Engel Tudhope - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Netta Engel Tudhope
Memorial Service:
Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Hyde Cemetery, West Shore Rd., North Hero, VT

In case of rain: North Hero Methodist Church
Related Obituary: Netta Engel Tudhope, 1932-2021: North Hero cancer survivor became an advocate for others and was "a gift to everyone she met"
Obituary: Netta Engel Tudhope, 1932-2021
North Hero cancer survivor became an advocate for others and was "a gift to everyone she met"
Obituaries
