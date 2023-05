click to enlarge Courtesy

Brian Busier

Brian Lee Busier passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones, on December 13, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at the Isham Family Farm, 3515 Oak Hill Rd., Williston, Vt., on May 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. All are welcome to come share memories, laugh and smile in the memory of Brian.