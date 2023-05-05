 In Memoriam: Brian K. Billings ll, 1985-2022 | In Memoriam | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 05, 2023 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Brian K. Billings ll, 1985-2022 

May 9, 1985-October 2, 2022

Published May 5, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated May 5, 2023 at 12:02 p.m.

click to enlarge Brian K. Billings ll - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Brian K. Billings ll

Happy heavenly birthday, B!  We love and miss you more every day!

Remember Me

To the living, I am gone,
To the sorrowful, I will never return,
To the angry, I was cheated,
But to the happy, I am at peace,
And to the faithful, I have never left.
I cannot speak, but I can listen.
I cannot be seen, but I can be heard.
So as you stand upon a shore gazing at a beautiful sea,
As you look upon a flower and admire its simplicity,
Remember me.
Remember me in your heart:
Your thoughts, and your memories,
Of the times we loved,
The times we cried,
The times we fought,
The times we laughed.
For if you always think of me, I will never have gone.

—Margaret Mead

Love always & forever,
Your wife, Kylie; your children, Brian lll, Liam & Ana; your shadow, Lex; and your entire extended family

