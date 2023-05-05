In Memoriam: Brian K. Billings ll, 1985-2022 

Published May 5, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated May 5, 2023 at 12:02 p.m.
Happy heavenly birthday, B! We love and miss you more every day!
Remember Me
To the living, I am gone,
To the sorrowful, I will never return,
To the angry, I was cheated,
But to the happy, I am at peace,
And to the faithful, I have never left.
I cannot speak, but I can listen.
I cannot be seen, but I can be heard.
So as you stand upon a shore gazing at a beautiful sea,
As you look upon a flower and admire its simplicity,
Remember me.
Remember me in your heart:
Your thoughts, and your memories,
Of the times we loved,
The times we cried,
The times we fought,
The times we laughed.
For if you always think of me, I will never have gone.
—Margaret Mead
Love always & forever,
Your wife, Kylie; your children, Brian lll, Liam & Ana; your shadow, Lex; and your entire extended family