In Memoriam: Brian K. Billings ll, 1985-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Brian K. Billings ll

Happy heavenly birthday, B! We love and miss you more every day!

Remember Me



To the living, I am gone,

To the sorrowful, I will never return,

To the angry, I was cheated,

But to the happy, I am at peace,

And to the faithful, I have never left.

I cannot speak, but I can listen.

I cannot be seen, but I can be heard.

So as you stand upon a shore gazing at a beautiful sea,

As you look upon a flower and admire its simplicity,

Remember me.

Remember me in your heart:

Your thoughts, and your memories,

Of the times we loved,

The times we cried,

The times we fought,

The times we laughed.

For if you always think of me, I will never have gone.

—Margaret Mead



Love always & forever,

Your wife, Kylie; your children, Brian lll, Liam & Ana; your shadow, Lex; and your entire extended family