 In Memoriam: Carol Hinson, 1950-2023 | In Memoriam | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

May 01, 2023 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Carol Hinson, 1950-2023 

Realtor, Seamstress, GAL, Powerhouse

Published May 1, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated May 1, 2023 at 10:18 a.m.

Carol Hinson - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Carol Hinson

A celebration of Carol Hinson’s life will be held on Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m., at the Starr Farm Barns in Burlington. To get there, go north on North Avenue, and turn left on Starr Farm Road. A very short distance after crossing the bike path, bear to the right. Light refreshments and beverages will be provided. Please come ready to share a story about Carol. If you cannot make the trip but have a story you want to share, send it in an email to [email protected] If you have photos of Carol you’d like to have included in a photo display, please scan them and send to [email protected] Thanks, Bill

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More In Memoriam »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in In Memoriam

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation