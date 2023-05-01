In Memoriam: Carol Hinson, 1950-2023 

Courtesy

Carol Hinson

A celebration of Carol Hinson’s life will be held on Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m., at the Starr Farm Barns in Burlington. To get there, go north on North Avenue, and turn left on Starr Farm Road. A very short distance after crossing the bike path, bear to the right. Light refreshments and beverages will be provided. Please come ready to share a story about Carol. If you cannot make the trip but have a story you want to share, send it in an email to [email protected] If you have photos of Carol you’d like to have included in a photo display, please scan them and send to [email protected] Thanks, Bill