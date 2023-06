click to enlarge Courtesy

Carolyn Fernandez

Carolyn Fernandez, 100 years young, of Northfield, Vt., passed away on January 18, 2023. Please join us for a celebration of her life. A memorial service will be held on July 1, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Northfield Methodist Church at 152 Main Street, Northfield, Vt. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice. To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, please visit vtfuneralhomes.com