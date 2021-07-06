In Memoriam: Christine Cannon, 1985-2018 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Christine Cannon

In Loving Memory

Christine Cannon

1/12/1985-7/11/2018

To paraphrase Dr. Seuss: Donʼt cry because she is gone, smile because we had her for 33 years. While we miss Christine, weʼre grateful for the memories we have: the good, the sad & the funny.

Christine lived a life that was full of love and kindness, affecting so many people along the way. She was wickedly funny, intelligent and always full of curiosity.

We remember her strong passion for helping animals and her love of hula hooping and The Grateful Dead. Christine was very compassionate both in her life as a nurse and with her friends & family. She cared deeply about helping her father who was suffering from cancer, he missed her dearly.

She will continue to be in our hearts every day, a voice reminding us to live without apology and not to take things too seriously (unless discussing veganism).

We love you Christine.

— Karol & Colleen