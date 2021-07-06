 In Memoriam: Christine Cannon, 1985-2018 | In Memoriam | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

July 06, 2021 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Christine Cannon, 1985-2018 

click to enlarge Christine Cannon - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Christine Cannon

In Loving Memory
Christine Cannon
1/12/1985-7/11/2018

To paraphrase Dr. Seuss: Donʼt cry because she is gone, smile because we had her for 33 years. While we miss Christine, weʼre grateful for the memories we have: the good, the sad & the funny.

Christine lived a life that was full of love and kindness, affecting so many people along the way. She was wickedly funny, intelligent and always full of curiosity.

We remember her strong passion for helping animals and her love of hula hooping and The Grateful Dead. Christine was very compassionate both in her life as a nurse and with her friends & family. She cared deeply about helping her father who was suffering from cancer, he missed her dearly.

She will continue to be in our hearts every day, a voice reminding us to live without apology and not to take things too seriously (unless discussing veganism).

We love you Christine.

— Karol & Colleen

click to enlarge COURTESY IMAGE
  • Courtesy Image
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More In Memoriam »

Trending

Grilling the Chef: Sean Richards Puts his Spin on a Reopened ArtsRiot
Burlington Airport Director Gene Richards Placed On Leave Following Complaint
Camila Carrillo's Offbeat Path to a Burgeoning Winemaking Career
Vermont's Loon Conservation Gets Lift From Oil Spill Settlement
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 7 to 13
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in In Memoriam

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation