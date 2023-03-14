In Memoriam: Craig Hall, 1951-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Craig Hall

Super husband, talented woodworker, animal lover

"You can judge the heart of a man by the treatment of his fellow animals."-Paul McCartney



The universe lost a kind and brilliant soul on March 17, 2022. Craig was passionate about his craft and was an incredibly talented woodworker. He was also a lifetime advocate for animals and had a unique connection with horses. Thoughtful, caring, funny. Everything you could hope for in a husband and much more. Thank you, Craig. You live on in our hearts.

