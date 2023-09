click to enlarge Courtesy

Dean R. Corren

The family of Dean Corren invites you to join them to honor his life on Sunday October 8, 2023. The service will begin at 11 a.m. at Contois Auditorium, Burlington City Hall, 149 Church St. Please bring your fondest memories to share. Live-stream link: Link to livestream https://youtube.com/live/U_