July 07, 2023 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Dewey Joseph Guidry, 1950-1971 

Published July 7, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated July 7, 2023 at 2:05 p.m.

click to enlarge Dewey Joseph Guidry - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Dewey Joseph Guidry

Let me tell you a little bit about that brother of mine.

He was one of the best brothers us girls and younger brother could have. He came rescuing us, no matter how

Much bigger other persons were. That was our hero.

Getting food for us, fishing, picking berries, working collecting newspapers, copper piping to sell, even

Stealing he did. I believe he didn’t like stealing, if there was another way, I learned from a lady years later,

After he’s gone. I am grateful, blessings from God.
He was a daring, funny guy. We dared him a lot. Smart, Strong, brave. As I laugh out loud, he was afraid of the Dark. I know why, but that’s my secret right now. He loves

Girls. He had many girls running around with him, he just loved them all. So as girls we have to remember that Can’t be a bad thing anymore. When I think of my brother,

Being the best to us all, just 21 years old, he’s

Ever so missed. It is how many times he's still showing up. This is why I am memorializing him. He is still a hero, even

After his death, making me laugh, cry and to be brave, a
Little like him a bit. He came visiting my first grandchild when she was just 3, meeting my first child at the

Same time, showing up at a medium I went to see. He Showed up laughing real hard at me. The medium says
Your brother is here, he keeps laughing and saying

Walmart. I say to myself, Walmart wasn’t here when he was here. Then I just remembered, oh my God, I forgot, my niece works there. I told her in Walmart just recently, if I

Run into my two sisters in there, I will give them a piece of my mind. There is our brother, that’s what he was all About. He loved us all without a doubt, laughing hard,

Teaching me still what life is about. Never give up. Learning forgiveness is what it’s about. Thanks to our
Brother for reminding me again. LOL.

Mike’l  and  Sonny with love

